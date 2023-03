A cop from the Los Angeles Police Department, who has three been involved in three on-duty shootings during his career, is under investigation after he was caught repeatedly punching a man in the head while he was handcuffed.

Welcome to America... Crooked Cop uses his badge as an excuse to beat the daylights out of a helpless man while his partner stands around and watches.... pic.twitter.com/lgU2kXYhzQ — Fight Haven (@FightHaven) March 11, 2023