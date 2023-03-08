WEED GROWING FIRM OUSTS EX BIG BROTHER STAR

Ex-BIG Brother Africa star, Munyaradzi Chidzonga, has sued directors of medical firm, Ivory Medical, in the High Court, for removing him as a director unprocedurally.

The company applied for a cannabis farming licence from the government with Chidzonga listed as one of the directors together with Elizabeth Sekai Bakasa.

Chidzonga was put in charge of the project and was being assisted by Bakasa.

Allegations are that the other directors, Nathan Kalumbu and Gilbert Tangwara Chahwanda went behind the duo’s back and amended the cannabis licence.

They ousted Chidzonga and Bakasa and moved the project from Chiredzi Prison to Kalumbus farm in Headlands.

In his founding papers, Chidzonga stated that his alleged resignation was fake and says he’s still in charge of the cannabis project.

He wants the amended licence revoked. H Metro