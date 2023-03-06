VILLAGERS FROGMARCHED TO ZANU PF CELL MEETINGS

THE ruling Zanu PF party has been accused of forcing villagers and residents to attend its cell verification meetings as political tension rises ahead of the impending general elections.
On Saturday, Zanu PF youths allegedly went door-to-door in
Eastview suburb, east of Harare, demanding that people attend a cell
verification meeting addressed by local leaders.
Residents who spoke to NewsDay said they were told that they
risk not getting title deeds if their names did not appear in the Zanu PF cell
register.
Zanu PF Mashonaland East chairperson Daniel Garwe, party
secretary-general Obert Mpofu, spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa were not
answering their mobile phones when contacted for comment.
Harare Province chairperson Godwills Masimirembwa, however,
confirmed the cell verification meetings, but denied that people were being
forced to attend.
“Yes, we are conducting our cell verification meetings
which are going well. As for people being forced to attend the meetings in
Eastview,I do not know because it’s not in my province, it is under Mashonaland
East,” he said.
Sources said in rural areas, village headmen have also been
instructed to make sure that villagers attend Zanu PF meetings.
Some traditional leaders are also campaigning for ruling
party candidates.
The Constitution prohibits chiefs from being members of any
political party or participating in partisan politics.
Last week Friday, US State Department Deputy Assistant
Secretary in the Bureau of African Affairs Robert Scott said Zimbabweans must
be allowed to exercise their right to support political parties of their
choice.
“Specifically here obviously at the front of everybody’s
minds currently in Zimbabwe is the election. Our embassy is also looking at
that in order to support the institutions that will make the elections
successful,” said Scott during a Press briefing at the US embassy in Harare.
“The election will be a decision of the people of this
country and having to freely exercise their right to vote without intimidation
and curtailment.”
Zimbabwe is expected to hold general elections in either
July or August this year, although President Emmerson Mnangagwa is yet to
proclaim election dates. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment