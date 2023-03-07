UNPAID PSMI WORKED COMMITS SUICIDE

A PREMIER Service Medical Investments (PSMI) loss control supervisor, Bernard Chatindivara, who was stationed at Mpilo Hospital in Bulawayo, committed suicide on Saturday after being overwhelmed by debts he accrued while doing company business.
PSMI national workers committee chairperson Munyaradzi
Nharaunda confirmed the death, adding that the deceased would be buried at his
rural area in Chiweshe, Mashonaland Central province, tomorrow.
Chatindivara joined PSMI in June 2012.
“Yes a fellow employee who was a loss control region B
supervisor committed suicide in Bulawayo. He had no fuel for his vehicle to
move around, and as a result he borrowed money for that. The debts accumulated
and the company failed to pay the debts yet he was doing its business,”
Nharaunda said.
“He was also being threatened by the workers whom he caught
doing wrong things. He received death threats. He once lodged a complaint over
(the issue and requested) to be transferred. We even liaised with our
management, but it resisted. We don’t know what happened, but eventually he
committed suicide.”
Nharaunda said PSMI workers blamed their employer for
failing to address their salary concerns. The company has for many months been
at loggerheads with its employees over salary arrears.
Some of the workers are reportedly being evicted from their
lodgings over rental arrears.
It is alleged that on February 6, Chatindivara wrote to the
acting loss control manager Caesar Nyamajiwa telling him about the death
threats he received for exposing theft at the company.
“On January 23, I submitted a report on the missing spare
wheels, battery and the waste damaged properties vehicle NP200 with
registration number AEN 0831, which I copied to Mr S Dhliwayo who forwarded the
report to Sibonginkosi Ndlovu to respond. During the process, Ndlovu forwarded
the report to Itai Mapasure who was not entitled to see it and after seeing it
he started to hunt me and threatened to fight or kill me.
“Ndlovu had no right whatsoever in his capacity to release
the confidential information to Itai. The case is still under investigation by
investigation officer Constable Moyo from Bulawayo Central under reference
number IR633/23,” he wrote.
He then sought urgent transfer to Harare saying he no
longer felt safe working in the region but his request was shot down.
Meanwhile, PSMI workers have written to Health and Child
Care minister Constantino Chiwenga requesting dissolution of the board for
allegedly running down the company. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment