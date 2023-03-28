UNI STUDENT FIGHTS FOR LIFE AFTER ARMED ROBBERY

A final-year student from Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) was yesterday seriously injured after being stabbed by an armed robber who later got away with her valuables.
The student who was left with a dip cut on her neck, lost
her laptop and two smartphones after she was mugged.
Fellow student rushed to her rescue after they heard her
screaming but failed to locate the culprit.
CUT confirmed the incident saying the fourth-year female
student who stays off-campus was robbed a few metres away from the university’s
Engineering complex.
“The incident happened outside the campus between Food
Paradise and the Engineering Complex. There is a boarding House around that
area and students take a short cut from their residences directly to the
Engineering Complex,” said CUT in a statement.
It added that it prioritised the security of its students
and encouraged them to walk in groups.
A Campus Protection Services (CPS) assistant who attended
the scene is currently being investigated internally on how he is alleged to
have traumatised the student soon after the robbery and stabbing incident.
Armed robbers target students who mainly live off-campus as
CUT battles to accommodate the ballooning population of its full-time and
part-time students. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment