UK-BOUND NURSE AIDES CONNED OUT OF US$36K

Alexander Dhliwayo and Boniface Jana appeared before Harare
magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi charged with fraud and remanded on $70 000 bail
each to May 11.
It is the State’s case that sometime in September last year
at the Harare offices of Karigamombe Nurse and Nourish, Dhliwayo and Jana
misrepresented to Kennedy Ndambakuwa that they were capable of processing
certificates of sponsorship for 18 students who wanted to go to the United
Kingdom for nursing employment.
They knew that they did not have the capacity to process
the wanted certificates of sponsorship and yet still accepted the US$36 000 payment.
Upon realising that nothing was materialising, Mr
Ndambakuwa filed a police report leading to the arrest of the two. Chronicle
0 comments:
Post a Comment