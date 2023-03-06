TEEN MUM POISONS BABY

POLICE in Mberengwa, Midlands Province have arrested a 19-year-old woman for allegedly poisoning her 7-month-old baby.
Felistus Mpofu of Village Shumba under Chief Mposi in
Mberengwa was picked up by police details and is assisting them with
investigations.
Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko
said the incident occurred on March 1 around 2 PM when the woman had traveled
to Zvishavane.
“Mpofu left home together with the baby intending to go to
Zvishavane to look for a job. While in Zvishavane around 8 PM, she became
stranded at Mandava Bus Terminus. She then fed her baby with milk laced with an
organ phosphate tablet,” said Inspector Mahoko.
Around 3 AM, Mpofu was offered accommodation by a woman in
Mandava.
“Suddenly the baby started vomiting and her condition deteriorated.
The woman who had offered her accommodation accompanied Mpofu to Zvishavane
District Hospital where the baby was pronounced dead upon arrival,” said
Inspector Mahoko.
A report was made to the police and upon searching her,
police found her in possession of a feeding bottle contaminated with poisonous
residue.
The body of the infant is being held at Zvishavane Hospital
Mortuary awaiting postmortem, while Mpofu is detained at ZRP Zvishavane. Chronicle
