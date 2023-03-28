TEACHER RAPES PUPIL SEVERAL TIMES

A teacher at Sobukhazi High School in Bulawayo has been arrested on charges of allegedly raping a 15-year-old learner on several occasions.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube identified the suspect as Jefter Chenjerai (34) of Nguboyenja.

He said Chenjerai would instruct the victim to carry his books to his secluded office in the school and would then rape her.

“The first encounter was sometime during the month of February 2023 at around 10 am, the accused who once taught the complainant when she was in Form 1, met the complainant who was in the company of her classmate in the schoolyard. He then ordered the two to assist him in carrying exercise books to his office. Upon arrival, the accused person sent the complainant‘s classmate to go to the tape and fetch some water for him and he remained behind with the complainant. The accused person then locked the door and asked the complainant to have sexual intercourse with him but she refused, he then forced himself on the complainant,” said Inspector Ncube.

He said when the complainant’s classmate returned she found the door locked from the inside and the complainant was crying.

“The accused person later opened the door and the complainant told her friend that the accused had raped her during her absence. She saw some blood stains on the table. The accused person threatened the complainant and her classmate with an unspecified action if she ever disclosed the matter to anyone.”

Inspector Ncube said the rape ordeal happened on four occasions.

“The matter came to light when the complainant’s mother noticed some behavioural changes in the complainant and she interviewed the complainant who narrated her ordeal. The matter was reported to the police leading to the arrest of the accused person who is assisting the police with the investigations,” he said.

Inspector Ncube urged members of the public and victims of rape to report their cases within 72 hours or as early as possible.

He said the teacher will appear in court soon. CITE