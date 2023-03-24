TAXI DRIVER VANISHES WITH EMPLOYER'S CAR

A TAXI driver has disappeared with a vehicle and cash belonging to his employer.

Blessing Mubvuma, 34, employed as a taxi driver by Gift Guti, was last seen on January 29.

His family says they are also in the dark about his whereabouts.

Guti filed a police report against Mubvuma at Waterfalls Police Station under CR 86/02/23.

“Blessing had been cashing daily since the beginning of January,” said Guti.

“His family claim to have last seen him on January 29 but I strongly suspect that he sold my vehicle.

“His wife is a police officer and never showed that she is worried about his disappearance.

“Instead, the wife decided to replace my vehicle with hers and never thought of reporting her missing husband.

“I strongly suspect that they are partners in crime.

“She volunteered to lead us to Chegutu, a place where she said was his destination when he left home.

“We checked, together with his wife, at all police stations to see if he was involved in any accident.

“I am appealing for help because I smell a rat and strongly suspect that the wife and Blessing are together in robbing me of my vehicle.

“His wife last promised me that she was going to flag the vehicle and I didn’t understand what it meant.

“She later changed her decision to replace the vehicle after I asked if it was clean and with a registration book.”

Constable Enviolatta Nyamande, based at Harare Central Police Station, accompanied Guti to Chegutu.

Cst Nyamande was quizzed by Guti as to why she didn’t lodge a missing person report and accused her of compromising the case.

Cst Nyamande confirmed her trip to Chegutu in the company of Guti, and his wife, to look for Blessing.

“The couple has become a nuisance because I am not the one who disappeared with their vehicle,” said Cst Nyamande.

“Yes, Blessing is my husband and is employed by Guti but as for his whereabouts I am not aware.” H Metro