TAXI DRIVER ROBBED OF CAR

A TAXI driver lost his vehicle to a trio of robbers who were later tracked down by the Vehicle Theft Squad.

The trio of Ronald Mazana, Takudzwa Mafukidze and Gilbert Makura appeared before magistrate Yeukai Dzuda on Saturday.

The complainant is Wilbert Chuma, a taxi driver, and he three are back in court today for bail considerations.

It is alleged that trio connived to stage a robbery in Chitungwiza and realised that they needed a vehicle to ferry their loot from the crime scene.

They allegedly then connived to rob Chuma of his vehicle.

On March 16, the three hired Chuma at around 11pm under the pretense that they intended to go to Mbare.

They got into the car and Muzana was on the front seat while Mafukidze and Makura were on the back seat.

Allegations are that along the way, Muzana produced a knife and threatened to stab Chuma if he resisted their demands.

They ordered him to stop the car and he complied.

Mafukidze and Makura allegedly dragged Chuma to the back of the car and tied his hands and legs while Mazana took charge of the car.

Further allegations are that they searched Chuma and took his phone and wallet containing US$130 and bank cards.

They also stole his leather jackets and a 20l can before they dumped him in a trench in Graniteside and went away with the car which, however, had a tracker.

Chuma was assisted by well-wishers and he reported the matter to the police.

The tracking system was activated and the car was recovered by detectives from the Vehicle Theft Squad in Zengeza.

Chuma’s phone was found in the car after the trio fled when police pounced.

The trio was arrested on March 23, after a tip-off was made to the police. H Metro