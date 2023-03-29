TAXI DRIVER RAPES CLIENT, DUMPS CAR

A 32-year-old pirate taxi driver from Gokwe went into hiding after he picked up a client, and raped her before dumping the car at the scene.

Midlands Provincial Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko who confirmed the incident which occurred yesterday said police were now hunting down the suspect, Simbarashe Bhobho who is now gone into hiding.

“It is alleged that the suspect who is now on the run was using a Honda Fit Reg AEP3726 as a pirate taxi when he went to pick up the complainant at Bomba business centre,” he said

Insp Mahoko said along the way, the suspect claimed his car had run out of fuel when he pulled off the road.

“He then raped his passenger once before he fled from the scene leaving the car behind”. Herald