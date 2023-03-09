SOLDIER CONS UK-BASED ZIMBA

A FEMALE soldier has been accused of duping a woman, who is based in the United Kingdom, of US$750, through a revolving cash cooperative.

Sibonokuhle Ndlovu, 30, is based at Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks (formerly KG VI).

She is accused of creating a WhatsApp group called ‘‘250 ROUND,’’ with four participants, including the aggrieved woman, only identified as Sharon, who is based in the UK.

One of Sharon’s sisters posted pictures of Sibonokuhle, in a group with her workmates, accusing her of duping people.Sharon told H-Metro that she regretted joining the group.

“I regret joining the group meant to dupe me,” said Sharon.

“One of my friends learnt that I needed to give money to a relative in Zimbabwe for eye surgery and introduced me to this ‘conwoman.’

“I later discovered that the other group members were her children and she was just targeting my money.

“When it was my turn to get the pay-out, she started ignoring my calls and later blocked me.

“That is why my sister decided to expose her con dealings to some of her workmates.

“My relative is in dire need of money for surgery, but Sibonokuhle does not care about other people’s needs.”

Sibonokuhle confirmed creating the revolving cash WhatsApp group and said she would give Sharon her money.

“It is true that I created a WhatsApp group and Sharon contributed only US$500, and not US$750 as alleged,” said Sibonokuhle.

“She is tarnishing my image at my workplace by posting such issues in our group.

“I will give her the money when ready,” she said. H Metro