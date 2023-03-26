SIX ZANU PF SUPPORTERS KILLED IN HORROR CRASH

Six people believed to be Zanu PF supporters died, while 18 others were injured when an Isuzu lorry was involved in a head-on collision with a Nissan Diesel truck along Murambinda-Betera Road in Buhera on Saturday.
The accident occurred near Mugombe Primary School and the
supporters were participating in the party’s primary elections in Buhera.
The names of the deceased will be released once their next
of kin have been advised.
In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant
Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident.
“The bodies of the victims were taken to Murambinda
Hospital mortuary for post mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same
hospital,” he said.
“The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding
the accident.”
Police would release more details about the accident once
investigations had been completed. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment