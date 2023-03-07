SCOTT KUPA DEFIES MINING BAN

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ally Pedzisai Scott Sakupwanya, who owns Better Brands, is reportedly engaged in secret mining at Redwing Mine in Penhalonga, Manicaland province, despite closure of the mine by the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) in January following reports of fatal accidents involving artisanal miners.
Since Friday last week, two deaths have been reported in
Penhalonga, one of them at Redwing Mine.
Manicaland provincial
police spokesperson Inspector Nobert Muzondo confirmed the death of
Eubret Pedro (37) and Kelvin Chapeta (36) in Penhalonga.
“On Friday at around 9pm, Eubret Pedro was in the company
of his colleague Munashe Nyagura at Zaina Mine Shaft at Redwing Mine. Pedro
went inside a 15-metre deep mine. His colleague became suspicious when Pedro
took long to come out of the mine. Nyagura reported to the Redwing Mine
security, who reported the matter to police in Penhalonga, who then retrieved
the deceased’s body,” Muzondo said.
“He had no visible marks. Maybe he suffocated or inhaled
some gases. We have another sudden death which occurred on Sunday (March 5,
2023) of an illegal miner Kelvin Chapeta at Premier Central, Old Mutare in
Penhalonga who was trapped in a mine shaft.”
However, Premier Central where Chapeta died is not in the
Redwing Mine premises.
On reports of secret mining activities by Better Brands,
Muzondo said: “We will make some investigations to find out whether it’s true
or false, but ask them about it. We can’t comment on behalf of the company.”
EMA was forced to close the mine after pressure from civic
society groups such as Centre for Research and Development (CRD), and Ziva
Community Empowerment Trust who claimed that since 2020, over 100 deaths were
recorded at the mine.
EMA Manicaland provincial boss Kingstone Chitotombe
yesterday said the suspension was still in force.
“The suspension of Better Brands mining in Penhalonga is
still in full force. We suspended them on issues to do with mining safety and
regulations and environmental degradation,” he said.
Former Mutasa South constituency legislator Regai Tsunga
(Citizens Coalition for Change) confirmed that Better Brands was involved in
secret mining at Redwing Mine.
“EMA advised Better Brands to stop its mining operations
over numerous deaths, but I have done my investigations and it seems they are
mining unofficially. Just a few days ago, there were reported deaths, and there
is an attempt by the company to suppress information on on-going mining
operations. The safety of miners is not being considered,” Tsunga said.
Mutasa South MP Misheck Mugadza (Zanu PF) confirmed the
death of the miner at Redwing Mine.
“I know of the death of Eubret Pedro, and he is an ordinary
miner. He does not mine for Better Brands. I bought a coffin for him. What I
have gathered is that there are some illegal miners who are sneaking into the
mine during the night and they start mining. EMA should allow mining activities
to resume because the company is complying,” Mugadza said.
Redwing Mine manager Alexio Guyo yesterday refused to respond
to questions from NewsDay.
“Let them write what they want and they will get tired.
Currently, I have officials from the Ministry of Mines and EMA. My boss Scott
Sakupwanya said write what you want,” he said.
Guyo alleged that reports that they were mining
clandestinely were sponsored by unnamed politicians in connivance with some
civic groups.
“It’s unfortunate that we have people who have been
fighting us. This is politically motivated from the opposition,” Guyo said.
Better Brands was recently granted a licence by government
to build Zimbabwe’s second gold refinery in Bulawayo.
Sakupwanya is a key Zanu PF member and is expected to help
finance the ruling party’s election campaign ahead of polls expected in August.
He has also been previously pictured with Mnangagwa at
State House.
CRD director James Mupfumi said: “The culture of impunity
orchestrated by greedy and political supremacy has replaced constitutionalism
in Zimbabwe. Government is turning a blind eye to the continued deaths at
Redwing because elements in the State security system and political elite are
benefiting from gold plunder at Redwing Mine. To them, murder of desperate
citizens by Better Brands’ dangerous mining pits doesn’t matter.” Newsday
