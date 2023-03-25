SACKED JUDGE GETS MERC BACK

FORMER High Court judge Justice Erica Ndewere has been given back her Mercedes-Benz vehicle which was violently seized from her by the Sheriff on orders from Judicial Service Commission (JSC).
The vehicle was seized in November last year following her
dismissal in 2021.
In a letter addressed to JSC secretary Walter Chikwanha,
Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda said: “Reference
is made to your minute dated February 16, 2023 on the above matter. Authority
is hereby granted for former judge of the High Court of Zimbabwe, Mrs E Ndewere
to purchase motor vehicle which was allocated to her during her tenure as judge
of the High Court.”
Ndewere alleged that the assailants broke into her
residence and forcefully repossessed her vehicle despite pending court
proceedings whereby she was challenging her dismal.
She complained that her case was being treated differently
from other judges who were dismissed, alleging that Chief Justice Luke Malaba
was discriminating against her.
Ndewere cited former judge Thompson Mabhikwa who was given
his two official vehicles after his dismissal.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa fired Ndewere in 2021 for
alleged “gross incompetence”.
Her dismissal followed recommendations by a tribunal led by
retired judge Justice Simbi Mubako that had been set up by Mnangagwa to inquire
into her suitability to remain in office. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment