ROBBERS RAID KAMBUCHA HOLDINGS

A herbal beverages manufacturing company, Kambucha Holdings lost US$3 700 cash to eight armed robbers who raided the premises in the city earlier today.

The eight robbers attacked and disarmed a security guard before holding hostage eight employees who were at the company premises in Graniteside.

They then ransacked the offices and forced open a safe where they stole the money.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“The ZRP confirms that investigations are being conducted in connection with an alleged armed robbery incident which occurred at Kambucha Holdings, Harare at 1.35am today where US$3 702 was stolen.

“Eight suspects who were armed attacked a security guard, took his firearm and held hostage eight workers before ransacking the Administration block and forced open a safe. More details will be availed as investigations continue,” he said. Herald