RAPIST TEACHER GETS BAIL

A TEACHER from Sobukhazi High School in Bulawayo who allegedly raped a form three people at the school, repeatedly in his office, has appeared in court.
Bulawayo Regional magistrate Vivian Ndlovu did not ask
Jefter Chenjerai (35) to plead to five counts of rape and remanded him out of
custody on $60 000 bail.
Jefter Chenjerai, an A-Level teacher, would allegedly rape
the girl inside his office within the school and threaten to harm her if she
disclosed the matter to anyone.
The girl got the courage to open up when her mother
questioned her about changes in her behaviour on 27 March, which led to
Chenjerai’s arrest.
The court heard the A-Level teacher started abusing the
minor last month in February.
He would ask the complainant to carry his books to his
secluded office in the school and then rape the complainant before threatening
her not to tell anyone. The first encounter was sometime during the month of
February 2023 at around 10 AM when the Chenjerai who once taught the
complainant when she was in Form 1, met the complainant who was in the company
of her classmate in the schoolyard.
He allegedly ordered the two girls to assist him in
carrying exercise books to his office.
Upon arrival, Chenjerai sent the complainant’s classmate to
go to the tape and fetch some water for him and he remained behind with the
complainant. Chenjerai locked the door and asked the complainant to have sexual
intercourse with him but she refused before he forced himself on her.
When the complainant’s classmate returned, the court heard,
she found the door locked from the inside and the complainant was crying.
Chenjerai later opened the door and the complainant told
her friend that he had raped her during her absence. She saw some blood stains
on the table and Chenjerai allegedly threatened the complainant and her
classmate with an unspecified action if they e ever disclosed the matter to
anyone.
The rape ordeal allegedly recurred on different occasions.
Chronicle
0 comments:
Post a Comment