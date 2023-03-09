RACIAL SLURS : PUPIL COMMITS SUICIDE

AGONY, grief, pain, anguish, sadness and anger aptly describe how the Saudan family in Bulawayo is feeling following the death of their 15-year-old son Jayden who committed suicide after complaining of bullying at his school.
Jayden who was a Form Three pupil at Hamilton High School
in Bulawayo, drank a pesticide last Thursday at his family home in Montrose
suburb. He succumbed to the poison the following day at the United Bulawayo
Hospitals (UBH) where he had been admitted.
Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico
Ncube said investigations are underway.
“We received the report about the death of the learner from
Hamilton High School and we are conducting investigations on the matter,” said
Inspector Ncube.
Jayden lived with his grandmother Mrs Sarah Saudan and his
siblings Jada and Jody. His father is based in the United Kingdom.
A funeral service was held yesterday at Christ the King
Parish where Jayden was an altar server according to the family. His body will
be cremated today at the West Park Crematorium. This latest incident comes
barely a month after another Hamilton High School learner fatally stabbed a
Founders High School pupil, Wayne Ndlovu (16).
Wayne was pronounced dead upon arrival at the United
Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH). Two boys from Hamilton High School were arrested in
connection with Wayne’s death and one of them has since appeared in court
facing murder charges. The learner’s death was a culmination of a series of
turf wars pitting pupils from various schools in the city.
A news crew yesterday afternoon visited the Saudan family
at their home shortly after their arrival from a private service.
It was a sombre atmosphere as mourners, mostly youths
relived the memories they shared with Jayden.
The deceased was described as a quiet person, a budding
long-distance runner at Hamilton High School who aspired to be a pilot and
loved his grandmother.
His sister, Miss Jody Saudan said since the beginning of
the year, Jayden had started isolating himself. She said Jayden no longer
wanted to go to school because his friend Richard, who they believe was
protecting him from bullies at school had left after completing high school.
Miss Sudan said when Jayden opened up two weeks ago, it was
after school authorities reportedly seized some of his stuff as a way of trying
to force him to cut his hair.
“Jayden dyed his hair black at the beginning of the school
term and the school authorities did not say anything about it when he was
representing the school at an inter-school athletics competition,” she said.
“Jayden took long to tell us what was happening until the
senior master took his satchel, blazer, tie, watch and phone about two weeks
ago saying he must cut his hair.”
Miss Saudan said although Jayden complied and cut his hair,
school authorities were not satisfied.
She said Jayden later opened up and told her about the
bullying that allegedly bordered on racial slurs.
“He told us that he was being bullied by the prefects and
was not getting any protection from teachers. My brother said he was being
called racist names because of the colour of his skin,” said Miss Saudan.
She said the day his brother committed suicide will forever
be etched in her mind.
“This was the day Jayden drank poison in the bathroom after
returning from school. When I spoke to him outside the house under a mango
tree, he seemed fine but he said he didn’t want me to share anything about the
issues at school,” said Miss Saudan.
She said she could smell something like burnt rubber and I
thought he had smoked something in the bathroom.
“I smelt the same thing on his clothes,” said Miss Saudan.
She said she asked her brother but he refused to talk
before he went to lie down on his bed.
Miss Saudan said their maid alerted them after she found
Jayden lying on his bed with his eyes rolling back into their sockets.
“Froth was coming out of his mouth and we didn’t know what
he had taken. We searched the house after calling the ambulance. Our aunt found
a pesticide container thrown in the dustbin,” said Miss Saudan.
Her sibling Jada said when they visited Jayden last
Thursday night at UBH, he was looking fine.
“I went to visit him during which we spoke to each other
and I even promised to play him voice notes of support from the family the
following day. Sadly, about 30 minutes after we left the hospital, we received
the news that he had passed on,” said Jada.
Jayden’s distraught grandmother, Mrs Sarah Saudan, who took
care of the deceased and his siblings following the death of their mother in
2013, was at a loss for words.
“I’m drained and I can’t say anything about my grandchild.
I’m devastated about his death. Jayden was quiet and never complained about
anything,” she said between sobs.
Contrary to rumours that Jayden stole money from her
grandmother, Mrs Saudan said she actually gave her grandson US$30 to buy files
for Continuous Assessment Learning Activity (CALA) and pocket money.
The deceased’s aunt, Ms Corene Saudan said she felt
disappointed and livid that her nephew had to endure bullying at the school
which resulted in him committing suicide.
“We should make kids understand that they are going to
school to learn not to engage in fights. When children go to school, teachers
automatically assume the role of parents,” she said.
Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Dr Evelyn
Ndlovu told Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN) that the ministry is
investigating the matter. Chronicle
