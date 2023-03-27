PAUPER STILL TO BE BURIED, ONE YEAR LATER

THERE was drama last week at Doves Funeral Services in Harare as family members of a pauper, whose remains were exhumed from Granville Cemetery on November 16, 2021 clashed over his re- burial.

One year later, the relatives are yet to bury the body of Garrison Ngoni Rwizi, who had been buried together with Maxwell Chimwamurombe in the same coffin, before the bodies were exhumed.

Trouble started when Garrison’s family members refused to allow the deceased’s body to be re- buried in Chivhu claiming that it would bring curses and avenging spirits since he was an outcast of the family.

It is alleged that the deceased was accused of raping his mother and committing other criminal offences.

A chief has since been contacted to try and resolve the impasse.

Doves Public Relations Officer, Innocent Tshuma was not in a position to comment over the matter.

“I cannot comment over our clients when there is conflict, kindly consult family members or the local chief who was engaged.”

Reports claim the deceased’s body was almost taken through the back door to avoid other relatives, who are against the re-burial to be conducted in his rural home.

Some family members want his body to be taken straight to the cemetery.

A family member, Ambrose Rwizi, confirmed the incident.

“I am aware of the incident and the other rival group, who visited my residence twice, are against the idea (of burial in the rural area).

“I engaged the chief over that matter and he is coming to resolve the matter. I cannot comment further if you need more information you can consult the police or the chief,” he said.

When H-Metro visited Ambrose’s place, there was a placard titled “No Entry”

“I placed that placard because I am restricting the rival group, I have already moved away from that place and I am thinking of taking the matter to the police.”

H-Metro established that the other group did not want the body to be buried in Chivhu since the deceased was disowned by the family 30 years ago.

“Garrison was disowned by the Rwizi family 30 years ago after he was accused of raping his mother several times and committing other criminal offences.

“For several years Garrison was living at an Old People’s home in Highfield as a destitute.

“We vehemently refused to bury Garrison as we are aware that he was disowned and also we do not know his real father.

“We cannot perform rituals like pouring almost 20 litres of cow blood when burying Garrison, iyi yangozi, we cannot participate in traditional rituals without knowing Garrison’s totem and also to bring a wanderer into our family.

“We are also not against the involvement of the chief and Ambrose should respect our family values and also consult our elders because kana yanyaya ye “ngozi inobata tese saka hatisikuda ma games ekusairirana.

“Furthermore, we are not sure if we are burying the real corpse since Ambrose is refusing to be open about the issue of how he identified the body.”

In 2021, Doves Funeral Services suspended three of its employees as it was seeking to establish how an empty coffin was presented to a bereaved family.

The actual body of the deceased Maxwell Chimwamurombe was eventually buried at Mbudzi cemetery.

Following the mix-up, the bodies were exhumed before DNA tests were carried out at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals. H Metro