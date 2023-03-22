PASTOR WINS MILLIONS THROUGH SPORTS BETTING, ABANDONS CHURCH

A Ugandan pastor, David Ochieng has abandoned his ministerial work after hitting a huge sum of money through sports betting.

Local media reports that he won 100 million UGX (N21 million) and decided to shut down his church thereby leaving members in disbelief and confusion.

When he realised that he is now 100 million shillings richer, he closed down the building and left members of his congregation stranded when they came for midweek service.

Members of the church who visited the premises were shocked when they saw that the gate was locked and did not know what to do.

The clergyman was contacted and he confessed that the reason he chose to work in the vineyard of God was strictly to earn income to survive and not because he was called.

Ochieng further described the winning as a blessing from God and a swift way to get him out of poverty he was in because he could not sustain himself with money from his poor congregation.