OSCAR PISTORIUS DENIED PAROLE

The South African former athlete Oscar Pistorius has been denied parole over the killing of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp 10 years ago.
Pistorius killed Steenkamp, a model and law graduate, when
he fired four times through the bathroom door of his high-security house in
February 2013. The parole board’s decision was taken at a hearing at the
correctional facility on the outskirts of the capital, Pretoria, where the
36-year-old is being held.
The Department of Correctional Services said the parole
board found Pistorius had not completed the minimum detention period required
to be let out. “We were … advised at this point in time that it has been denied
and it will be considered again in one year’s time,” Tania Koen, a lawyer for
the victim’s family, told AFP.
Steenkamp’s parents, June and Barry, had opposed an early
release, saying they did not believe the former athlete had told the truth
about what happened and he had not shown remorse.
“While we welcome today’s decision, today is not a cause
for celebration. We miss Reeva terribly and will do so for the rest of our
lives. We believe in justice and hope that it continues to prevail,” they said
in a statement via their lawyer.
Pistorius was found guilty of murder and given a 13-year
jail sentence in 2017 after a lengthy trial and several appeals. State
prosecutors accused him of deliberately killing Steenkamp in a fit of jealousy
and anger. The athlete, who frequently broke down in court, denied the
accusation, saying he was deeply in love with her and believed he was
protecting her when he shot through the toilet door because he thought an
intruder was hiding there. Guardian
0 comments:
Post a Comment