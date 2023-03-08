ONLY SIX STADIUMS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE GAMES



SEVERAL local premiership clubs have been dealt a heavy blow after only six venues were approved to host Premier Soccer League matches this season

Hwange Colliery Stadium and Sakubva Stadium were among several venues that failed to meet standards to host PSL matches this season.

According to the PSL, only six stadia have been approved and these include Baobab in Ngezi, Barbourfields and Luveve in Bulawayo, Gibbo in Chiredzi, Mandava in Zvishavane and the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

Harare has six clubs; Dynamos, Caps United, Herentals, Craneborne Bullets, Yadah and Black Rhinos, meaning that they might be forced to share the National Sports Stadium, while other clubs like new boys, Simba Bhora, Manica Diamonds and ZPC Kariba might also want to use the same venue.

The development comes at a time Simba Bhora was renovating Wadzanayi Stadium in Shamva, Green Fuel upgrading Green Fuel Sports Arena and Sheasham working on Bata Stadium.

Black Rhinos had also started work on Chinhoyi Stadium.

However, all these teams will have to wait for another round of inspections to see if their venues can host matches, but in the meantime, they will have to look for alternative venues. ZBC