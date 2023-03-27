ONLY POLITBURO ENDORSED RESULTS SHOULD BE ANNOUNCED : BIMHA

ZANU PF National Political Commissar Dr Mike Bimha says preliminary results of the party’s primary elections will only be final after being endorsed by the Politburo.
He said this as preliminary results for ZANU PF primary
elections held at the weekend continue to trickle in.
Briefing journalists at the party headquarters in Harare
this Monday, Dr Bimha said only the national command centre has the mandate to
announce results, adding that any other results outside that channel are not
official.
“The official results of the primary elections are
announced by the national command centre at the party headquarters. There could
be other sources giving information through Twitter, but those results are not
official. We need to be very thorough and verify these results. In most areas,
results are posted at the centre and they remain unofficial. These results are
preliminary as they are subjected to discussion in the Politburo, after that,
they can be final results,” he said.
Dr Bimha said a special adhoc tribunal will meet this
Tuesday to consider complaints, some of which might affect the results.
“We allowed people to lodge complaints, an adhoc special
tribunal will be meeting tomorrow, and outcomes of these complaints will affect
results,” he added.
The ZANU PF primary elections attracted an overwhelming
response in terms of voter turnout, forcing the party to extend the voting
period in some areas to give all party members an opportunity to exercise their
democratic right. ZBC
