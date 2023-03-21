ONE KILLED AS KOMBI PLOUGHS INTO PEDESTRIANS

A pedestrian was killed and two others injured after they were hit by a speeding kombi along High Glen Road in western Harare last Friday morning and police are now hunting down the driver who failed to stop and is still at large.

The incident occurred at Pamasimbi in Glen Norah C at around 5am and the kombi driver did not stop.

The deceased pedestrian was a 56-year-old man while the injured were a 49-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations were still in progress.

“An unknown motorist who was driving a commuter omnibus, registration number and make unknown, hit three pedestrians, a 49-year-old man, a 50-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man.

“The motorist did not stop after the accident. The victims were taken to Sally Mugabe Hospital, where one of the victims, a 56-year-old male adult, was pronounced dead on admission.

The other two victims sustained minor injuries and were treated and discharged. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station,” he said. Herald