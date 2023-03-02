NSSA BOSS ARRESTED, DRAGGED TO COURT

NSSA acting chief executive Charles Shava, who was arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) yesterday for fraud involving $12 246 571,48, is expected to appear in court today.
It is alleged that Shava altered a board resolution, which
had rejected the proposed allowances for four NSSA doctors and caused the human
resources manager to pay the allowances without approval, claiming the board
had approved the allowances.
Shava was detained at Avondale Police station pending his
appearance in court today.
His lawyers were understood to be making frantic efforts to
have him appear in court from home.
Efforts to establish if he eventually went home last night were fruitless. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment