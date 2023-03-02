NSSA BOSS ARRESTED, DRAGGED TO COURT

NSSA acting chief executive Charles Shava, who was arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) yesterday for fraud involving $12 246 571,48, is expected to appear in court today.

It is alleged that Shava altered a board resolution, which had rejected the proposed allowances for four NSSA doctors and caused the human resources manager to pay the allowances without approval, claiming the board had approved the allowances.

Shava was detained at Avondale Police station pending his appearance in court today.

His lawyers were understood to be making frantic efforts to have him appear in court from home.

Efforts to establish if he eventually went home last night were fruitless. Herald



