NO MONEY FOR HOTELS, PARLY SESSIONS GO ONLINE

LEGISLATORS have asked Finance minister Mthuli Ncube to urgently address the issue of their accommodation in Harare to allow them to complete crafting outstanding Bills currently before Parliament.
Accommodation problems have resulted in Members of
Parliament (MPs) debating important parliamentary business virtually after the
Finance ministry failed to disburse money for their overnight accommodation in
Harare.
Last year during the State of the Nation Address and the
official opening of the Fifth Session of the Ninth Parliament, President
Emmerson Mnangagwa urged MPs to finalise
laws relating to elections and the controversial Criminal Law (Codification and
Reform) (Amendment) Bill, which has been criticised as undemocratic and an
attempt to stifle dissent ahead of this year’s polls.
In the National Assembly yesterday, Kambuzuma legislator
Willias Madzimure said it would be impossible to complete crafting of the Bills
when the House is empty with no legislators present.
He said a few MPs cannot pass meaningful laws, while those
who follow Parliament proceedings through virtual platforms such as Zoom face
network challenges to contribute meaningfully to debate.
“The Finance ministry should say Members of Parliament
should stay at home because there is no money than to convene the House when
resources are not available. Ministers‘ trips are being fulfilled, but the
Legislature is not being taken care of,” Madzimure said.
Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Tsitsi Gezi
responded: “We will convey the message to the responsible minister.”
Kuwadzana East legislator Chalton Hwende said Parliament is
in crisis due to accommodation problems.
“If Parliament cannot force Ncube to pay for accommodation
so that MPs can travel all the way from their constituencies to conduct their
business, it means the budget process is about lying to citizens. Tell us what is wrong and why the government
is failing to pay for accommodation because we are receiving numerous reasons
every day. The request from MPs is that if accommodation issues cannot be
fulfilled, then Parliament should be closed while government goes back to look
for money,” Hwende said. Newsday
