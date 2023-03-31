NEPHEW (21) RAPES MARRIED AUNT (28)

A 28-year-old married student teacher has been repeatedly raped by her nephew since August last year.

The nephew, Douglas Makanda, 21, relocated to Mutare when the case came to light after the victim fell ill and sought treatment at Chitungwiza General Hospital.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, said investigations were currently underway.

“Police are investigating a case involving a married woman raped by her nephew several times,” said Insp Chakanza.

“On August 8, 2022 at around 6am, the complainant bumped into the accused person at her bedroom door.

“The accused person dragged the complainant into her bedroom and locked the door from inside and raped her once without protection.

“From there on, the accused person raped her several times until December 2022.

“The matter came to light on March 1 when the complainant got sick and sought treatment at Chitungwiza General Hospital.

“That is when the complainant divulged the abuse to her husband and a report was made to the police on Wednesday,” said Insp Chakanza. H Metro