MY FATHER SODOMISED ME

A man who woke up naked, feeling intense pain and bleeding from his behind is accusing his father and his father’s friend of sodomising him while he was sleeping.

The incident happened in Montrose suburb, Bulawayo sometime in November 2021.

According to a family member who declined to be named, the 23-year-old man was boozing with his father and his friend at their family home when the incident occurred.

They drank until late and when the victim got drunk he went to sleep in his bedroom.

“The victim was shocked to wake up naked feeling excruciating pain and bleeding from his behind,” said the family member.

The victim kept the ordeal to himself but the situation later turned nasty for him when he developed sores on his behind and he informed his mother.

He further revealed to her that he suffered those sores when he woke up bleeding from his behind and feeling intense pain.

On Wednesday last week his concerned and emotionally disturbed mother rushed him to United Bulawayo Hospitals for medical attention. After that the incident was reported at Donnington Police Station.

Police are yet to arrest the suspects.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident and said investigations were underway. B Metro