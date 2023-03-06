MUTSVANGWA : CCC NOW A SECRET SOCIETY OPERATING AT NIGHT

The setting up of an Elders Council coming on the back of the intense cell verification programme has put Zanu PF in good stead to win the forthcoming elections, analysts have said.
Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Christopher
Mutsvangwa last week said the science and art of organisation runs in the DNA
of Zanu PF, and is the springboard from which the party of the revolution
always wins elections.
“We are contrasting ourselves to the other party (referring
to CCC). They disregard, they are now saying they are a secret society, which
works at night when everybody else is asleep,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.
He said there is absolutely no reason to disturb the people
of Zimbabwe at night in order to try to organise them into a political party
which is being claimed by CCC and its leader Nelson Chamisa.
“I think it’s a lie, he wants to appear like he is
organising. We don’t see him on the ground, but definitely we will not as a
party disturb Zimbabweans during the God given hours of resting in order to try
to organise them as if we are fighting in a war. We won’t do that,” said echoed
Cde Mutsvangwa.
Political analyst Ms Tatenda Regedzai said President
Mnangagwa was entrenching democracy, opening the gates for aspiring young blood
to enter the political fray in the coming harmonised elections, while the
opposition has no structures to talk of.
“There is a guess work in CCC. CCC is a party led by one
man, who has no deputy, no chairman, no secretary general, and who for all
intents and purposes leads a secret society that bizarrely seeks to assume the
levers of power in a democratic country. He only works with his spokesperson
Fadzayi Mahere and Gift Ostallos Siziba, the deputy spokesperson,” she said.
Harare lawyer Advocate Obert Gutu said Zanu PF was a
seasoned revolutionary political party that has been in the trenches for more
than six decades.
“They have seen it all. The decision to create a Council of
Elders shows and proves that the party will continue to tap into the wise
counsel and solid experience of veteran nationalists in the mould of Cde Sydney
Sekeramayi,” said Adv Gutu.
One of the reasons why Zanu PF continues to strengthen as a
political party, Advocate Gutu said, is its unique ability to avoid splits by
holding together both its old and upcoming cadres.
“They fully appreciate that you can only be stronger by
holding onto your veteran cadres so that they don’t feel neglected, ignored and
unwanted,” noted Adv Gutu.
Researcher and political analyst Mr Gibson Nyikadzino
weighed in saying Zanu PF under the leadership of President Mnangagwa has
managed to rebrand and present a newly restructured institution by the
incorporation of the War Veterans League and also the Elders Council.
“These two elements, ahead of elections, are the foothold,
foundation and guiding compasses of the party providing a nationalist
conscience in mobilising people to vote Zanu PF and defend the revolutionary
ideas that will be part of government policy,” echoed Mr Nyikadzino.
The Elders Council is also providing conscious dictates to
the party by recalibrating the party’s institutional capacity so that there are
marked institutional changes under the Second Republic of both the party’s form
and character ahead of the elections.
Another political analyst Dr Hamadziripi Dube chipped in
saying President Mnangagwa is broadening his advisory board to strengthen the
party.
“The appointments showed how the revolutionary party is
ready for the forthcoming general elections. They are ready to make a clean
sweep come elections considering there is no opposition to talk of. President
Mnangagwa’s work ethic has charmed even opposition members and their masters in
the Western world,” said Dr Dube.
By putting in place its structures, Dr Dube said, Zanu PF
is showing that it is not a briefcase party which can be run by an individual
like other political parties such as CCC.
“It needs everyone to participate in day to day running of
the party and mobilise people to vote for the future,” he said.
He said while Zanu PF democracy is bottom-up, its opposition
has a man who has an infantile propensity to undress even his closest
lieutenants and strip them of their positions on social media platforms.
While Zanu PF has the pedigree of organising people and
structures that date back to the liberation struggle culminating in a victory
against the Rhodesian army and the hoisting of the Zimbabwean flag in 1980, Mr
Chamisa has no known structure or measurable organisational capacity. Herald
