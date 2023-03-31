MURDER TORMENTS FAMILIES, 41 YEARS LATER

TWO families consisting of more than a dozen men have for the past three weeks been camping outside a Mutasa homestead to meet the alleged demands of an avenging spirit of a man who was murdered 41 years ago.

The Manyarara and Dangarembwa families have since March 18 been staying in two makeshift tents just outside the Kujeke homestead in Maondo Village under Chief Mutasa with the intention of appeasing the late Tukai Kujeke’s avenging spirit.

While the late Kujeke’s spirit is demanding seven beasts from each of the two families, the Kujeke family is adamant that their own demands need to be met first.

They are demanding that their late father’s body parts, including his private organs, be recovered before the appeasement process begins.

The body parts are allegedly under the Dangarembwa Shop building at Maondo shops in Mutasa.

According to the deceased’s children, when police attended the murder scene in 1982, they concluded that their father had drowned in a shallow puddle where his body was found.

It was concluded that his missing body parts had been devoured by fish.

In an interview at the Kujeke family homestead last week on Friday, the late Kujeke’s daughters, Nestar, Lucia and Viola insisted that the private parts had to be produced first before any process begins.

“We want our father’s private parts first. They should dig them from under the shop and surrender them to us so that we accord our father a befitting burial. His parts should be buried in the same grave where his other remains were interred. Without that, we will not accept any beasts here. They confessed that his private parts were placed under the Dangarembwa shop to enhance sells, so we want them back,” said Nestar.

Lucia also said the two families had offered to give them the shop instead of digging up the private organ.

“We do not care about the shop, it is cursed after all. Our father’s spirit has been tormenting it ever since his death and we do not think that we will be okay with running it. What we want are his body parts so that he rests in peace. If they surrender them back, we will open the grave and bury his body parts with the rest of his remains. If anything happens to his grave, they will have to pay,” charged the woman.

The late Kujeke’s grandson, Gibson Kujeke, said they are in the process of re-conducting his grandfather’s funeral 41 years after his death.

“We had long since forgotten about the sad incident and as you can see, we are now at a funeral once again because the perpetrators have confessed. It is so painful as old wounds have been re-opened,” he said.

The Manyarara and Dangarembwa camped at a bushy area near the Kujeke homestead following alleged spiritual torments on the two families by the avenging spirit.

It is alleged that Kujeke was killed by the now late Oneday Manyarara and three other unidentified assailants.

They allegedly harvested his body parts and sold them to Dangarembwa, who was a businessman in the area.

When The Weekender visited the camp site last week on Friday, only the Manyarara family members were present.

Nephew to the late Oneday Manyarara, Luke Manyarara, said they were first told at church that their family was being tormented by Kujeke’s avenging spirit.

“A lot of problems were befalling our family for long and we did not know why until prophets at our church told us that it was an avenging spirit causing all this. They claimed that our uncle, Oneday, killed Tukai Kujeke some years back. We were told that unless we appease Kujeke’s spirit, we will know no peace.

They say our uncle was commissioned to kill Kujeke by Dangarembwa. The spirit demanded that we stay here, outside the Kujeke’s homestead, as we prepare for the appeasement. We have been here for more than two weeks now.

“We have also brewed the traditional beer that will be used for the appeasement rituals and we believe that we will finish the process on Friday (today),” he said.

Luke said they approached Village head Maondo and they were given the green light to pitch their tents a few metres from the Kujeke family’s homestead after they had explained their predicament.

Another family member, Joseph Manyarara, said the avenging spirit is causing incessant troubles in their family, including unexplained sicknesses, deaths and divorces.

“Our marriages are not stable because of this avenging spirit. It does not allow us to accumulate wealth. Most of us are not employed because of the avenging spirit. The most painful part is the unexplainable sicknesses and deaths in the family. There is nothing we can do, but stay put and appease the spirit,” said Joseph.

Moses Manyarara said their wives only visit to cook for them at the camp site as no woman is allowed to sleep or stay there.

The two families have constructed Blair toilets at the camp site and fetch water from a nearby borehole.

Inside the makeshift tents are blankets only. The appeasement process is supposed to be done today. Manica Post