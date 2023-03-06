MUNYEZA BACK IN COURT



Controversial businessman, Shingi Munyeza, is expected to appear in court today on fraud allegations involving US$85 000.

Munyeza was hauled to court over the weekend, but the matter wasn’t heard because the complainant wasn’t in attendance for the State to ascertain whether there is sufficient evidence warranting prosecution or not.

Munyeza was released into police custody while the police make efforts to secure the complainant’s attendance today.

Munyeza is alleged to have duped the complainant of US$85 000 after tricking her into believing that he would pay her back US$100 000 at the end of January this year.

Munyeza allegedly failed to pay back the money within the agreed time lines prompting the woman to report the matter to the police.

The outspoken cleric isn’t new to controversy.

In 2021, Munyeza surrendered his post as Faith Ministries pastor after he was forced to publicly admit to adultery by his daughter.

Munyeza admitted in a short statement that he had failed his wife and church.

“Recently I allowed myself into a situation where I fell morally. I failed my wife and family. I failed the church that I am part of. I therefore seek your forgiveness. I am stepping down to introspect and be restored. I covet your prayers and support,” read his confession. H Metro