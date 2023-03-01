MUKURU RAIDED AGAIN

SIX armed men raided a Mukuru money transfer outlet in Silobela in Midlands Province and handcuffed a cashier and security guard manning the booth at gunpoint before they got away with US$1 800, R7 800 and cellphones.

After the raid, the suspects sped off in their getaway car, a Toyota Wish.

Midlands Police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident, which happened on Tuesday at around midday.

“The robbers masqueraded as genuine clients and joined the queue pretending to be waiting for their turn to be served. Three of them entered the booth and produced pistols before they ordered all clients in the booth to lie down,” he said.

Inspector Mahoko said the gang threatened to shoot the teller before ordering him to surrender all the money and out of fear, he complied.

The robbers then used the security guard’s handcuffs to jointly cuff both the guard and the teller.

“They then ransacked the booth and took the money and two cellphones before speeding off in a Toyota Wish towards Nkayi,” said the police spokesperson.

He said no arrests have been made and they are appealing to anyone with information that could lead to the suspects’ arrest to contact any nearest police station.

Meanwhile, police in Gweru have arrested an 18-year-old man who is part of a three-member gang that used a Honda Fit vehicle to rob passengers in and around the city.

Tatenda Munaka was part of a three-member gang that was driving a Honda Fit around the town and targeting travellers and robbing them of cash and other valuables.

Munaka ran out of luck when one of their victims identified them while refuelling at a local service station and he alerted police and members of the public leading to his arrest.

Two other accomplices managed to escape.

Insp Mahoko said Munaka and his two accomplices moved around Gweru city centre in a Honda Fit targeting unsuspecting people looking for transport.

“On the day in question at around 5.15AM, the gang offered transport to two men who were travelling to Kwekwe from Gweru. Upon reaching Northlea roundabout, they stopped the vehicle and demanded money from the victims,” he said.

“They stabbed one of them with a knife on the left shoulder and right leg before taking the victims cellphones and US$130 cash.”

After pushing the complainants out of the vehicle, the suspects sped off towards Gweru city centre.

“At around 5.40AM that same day, they picked up a man who was going to Woodlands from DST Gweru in town. Along the way, they turned towards Raylton Sports Club and stopped after driving for about 100 metres,” said Insp Mahoko.

“They shocked the victim using a taser (an electroshock weapon used to incapacitate people) and took two cellphones and US$25 cash before driving towards Gweru city centre.”

One of the complainants managed to identify the Honda Fit while it was refuelling at a local service station.

“The vehicle was blocked and two suspects bolted out and ran away while Munaka was arrested. The vehicle was searched and kitchen knives, eight cellphones were recovered,” said Insp Mahoko.

Police have launched a manhunt for the other suspects. Chronicle