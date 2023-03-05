MTHULI OFF TO LONDON

Finance and Economic Development Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube, is next month expected to headline the Zimbabwe Capital Markets conference in London which seeks to showcase the opportunities and broaden the country’s capital markets.

The conference will be hosted by Financial Markets Indaba (FMI) in conjunction with the Zimbabwe Embassy in United Kingdom on 20 April at the London Stock Exchange and 21 April at the Queen Elizabeth 11 Conference Centre.

Among the key topics to be discussed are strengthening local capital markets; from diversifying currencies, to facilitating foreign investments and transitioning to an emerging market economy as well as case studies on how companies benefited from listing.

“The aim of the Zimbabwe Capital Markets Conference is to highlight and recognise the important role played by capital markets in economic development and preservation and growth of households’ savings, as well as to focus on opportunities available in different sectors outlining the opportunities for diaspora, international investors, companies/firms to allocate capital in different asset classes.

“The conference serves as an opportunity to inform the diaspora and demystify complexities and myths that surround participating in financial and capital markets and in turn encourages individuals from all walks of life to invest on the local markets including stock exchanges,” said FMI managing director Mr Patrick Muzondo.

Capital markets in Africa are composed mainly of stock exchanges and bond markets. Securities markets are non-negligible complements to bank financing on the continent, with bond issuances mostly done by governments and only fewer big corporations listed on the domestic stock exchanges.

Nevertheless, capital markets play an important role in complementing bank financing on the continent. For the many African countries seeking to attract much more investment, the issue of strengthening capital markets is critically important. Herald