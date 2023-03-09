MP DONATES 84 COWS TO YOUTHS SOCCER PLAYERS



INSIZA District youths who participated in a football tournament meant to encourage young people to register to vote in this year’s elections have been empowered with 84 cows worth US$30 000.

The cows were bought using the US$60 000 that Insiza North legislator Farai Taruvinga donated to Insiza Grassroots Sports Development (IGSD) as part of a youth empowerment programme. IGSD then decided to use football as a tool to promote voter registration in the district as well as help arrest social ills among young people.

Speaking on behalf of Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Kirsty Coventry, Chief Director in the Ministry, Benson Dube applauded Taruvinga for creating generational wealth for young people, adding that the gesture is in line with the fight against drugs and substance abuse.

“This (giving out cows) is a good gesture by the local Member of Parliament (Taruvinga), especially looking at his stance against drugs and substance abuse. He is targeting the youths who are the real targets of these drugs and substance abuse. So, really giving them something that is tangible, something that will occupy them. Right now after getting these cattle, they’re able to spend most of their time looking after them and that will prevent them from getting indulgent in drug and substance abuse,” said Dube.

Winners of the tournament which ran between September and December last year were Ward 12 who beat Ward 7 5-1 in the final. Ward 12 will get their 27 Brahmans on Sunday, March 12, with each member of the squad getting one beast.

Cows which were delivered at yesterday’s ceremony held at Filabusi Centre were the 17 belonging to losing finalists Ward 7 and third placed Ward 4 who got 12 cattle.

Chief Maduna also got a Brahman for being the “Top fan” as he attended all the games.

Fourth placed Ward 16 who won 10 cows, teams that finished fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth are due to get four cows each have been shown their cattle which are under quarantine and will get them once the veterinary services clears their zones.

The players from other teams are set to share at a later stage.

Taruvinga challenged the beneficiaries to guard their Brahmans “jealously” and make sure that they grow their herd.

“This is a startup and our young people deserve to be given startups as part of empowerment. Our President Mnangagwa has spoken a number of times about Zimbabwe being built by its people and we’re simply heeding to the country’s Number One citizen’s calls.

“Also, with the team I had, we thought deeply that since we’re facing a scourge of drugs and substance abuse among young people, what better way can we reward them and keep them busy after playing the tournament? So giving them these Brahmans was the best as it kills so many birds with one stone, fighting drugs and creating generational wealth,” Taruvinga said.

Thulani Sibanda, IGSD chairperson said they used part of the US$60 000 for capacity development initiatives as well as revamping Filabusi Country Club.

“What we’re planning is to have the youths competing throughout the year as we continue to empower youths economically.

“Besides these cows, we used part of the sponsorship to hold an administrators’ workshop for 77 sports administrators and 23 councillors for all wards. We had 44 referees being trained as we dream to have these competitions annually.

“Because we want to introduce other disciplines in future, eight boxing coaches were trained using the same funds and also rehabilitated grounds at all wards,” said Sibanda.

Meanwhile, boxers from Matabeleland South, amateur pugilists Sithandweyinkosi Moyo and Thabani Gumbi as well as professional fighter Lloyd Mujibilikwa gave an exhibition, doing pad works and sparring.

Last year, 18-year-old Moyo missed out on representing Zimbabwe at the Africa Union Sports Council Region 5 Under-20 Games after getting her passport late. She is regarded as one of the country’s brightest boxing prospects. Chronicle