MOTIVATIONAL SPEAKER BASHES EX WIFE

MOTIVATIONAL speaker and life coach, Tafadzwa Mukoyi, was arraigned in court yesterday on a physical abuse charge.
Mukoyi appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court on
accusations of physically abusing his ex-wife, Loretta Mukoyi. He was released
unconditionally and the matter remanded to April 27.
The court heard that on Friday last week, Tafadzwa went to
his ex-wife’s Borrowdale home, with the intention of taking their child, for a
medical review.
Loretta had reportedly scheduled an online lesson for the
child, at around the same time, and the two had a misunderstanding over the
scheduling.
According to the State, Tafadzwa pushed his ex-wife
violently resulting in her falling on her back.
She, however, refused a medical examination and filed a
police report.
Farai Makuyana appeared for the State. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment