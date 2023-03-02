MOTIVATIONAL SPEAKER BASHES EX WIFE

MOTIVATIONAL speaker and life coach, Tafadzwa Mukoyi, was arraigned in court yesterday on a physical abuse charge.

Mukoyi appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court on accusations of physically abusing his ex-wife, Loretta Mukoyi. He was released unconditionally and the matter remanded to April 27.

The court heard that on Friday last week, Tafadzwa went to his ex-wife’s Borrowdale home, with the intention of taking their child, for a medical review.

Loretta had reportedly scheduled an online lesson for the child, at around the same time, and the two had a misunderstanding over the scheduling.

According to the State, Tafadzwa pushed his ex-wife violently resulting in her falling on her back.

She, however, refused a medical examination and filed a police report.

Farai Makuyana appeared for the State. H Metro