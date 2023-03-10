MODEL REMANDED IN CUSTODY

HARARE model, Tumelo Nare, will spend the next month in custody following the dismissal of her bail application by a Harare court yesterday.
Magistrate Dennis Mangosi only read the operative part of
his ruling when Nare and her co-accused, Precious Bango, appeared before him.
“The two are facing a serious offence. It is said they
behaved in a strange manner after taking the said drug, renting their clothes,
and walking in the corridors.
“Their defence counsel disputed this allegation saying she
fell into a trance, but the defence given by the accused persons is not
plausible at this stage.
“They must give a plausible defence that can stand during
trial.
“They are not proper candidates for bail,” he said.
Allegations are that the two, together and one Jason Leeroy
Pamhidzai, who is at large, checked into a local hotel last weekend.
At around 6.30pm last Sunday, the two girls allegedly started
behaving weirdly roaming the hotel corridors naked.
Delegates attending a meeting at the hotel called the
police, who arrested the two.
The police recovered cocaine in their hotel room and
arrested the two women, while Pamhidzai fled with all his belongings.
In their bail application, the two told the court that
Pamhidzai was the one sniffing the cocaine, and Nare who allegedly suffers from
epilepsy, had a seizure.
This prompted Bango to run in the corridors seeking help as
Nare was bleeding from the nose.
The two will return to court on March 23 for routine
remand. H Metro
