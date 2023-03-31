MARRIED WOMAN CAUGHT IN BED WITH LOVER, CRIES RAPE

HAVING been caught red-handed with a boyfriend in her matrimonial home, a young Mutare woman had to dance to the tune of her husband’s demands by agreeing to make a false rape report against her lover to save her marriage.

However, tables turned for Precious Nyamavara (22) when she appeared before Mutare magistrate, Ms Perseverance Makala recently.

Nyamavara was charged with deliberately supplying false information to the Public Authority as defined in Section 180 (1) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23.

Ms Makala sentenced Nyamavara to perform 175 hours of community service at Dangamvura Police Station.

Mr Thom Nyatsuro prosecuted.

Mr Nyatsuro said on March 18, Nyamavara supplied false information to the police, indicating that she had been raped by Francis Godfrey Mududu.

“On March 18 and at ZRP Dangamvura, Nyamavara supplied false information that she had been raped by Mududu, her co-tenant. This was after Nyamavara and Mududu had been caught red-handed by the accused’s husband,” said Mr Nyatsuro.

He added: “On March 20, Nyamavara went to Dangamvura Police Station and gave a statement to the effect that she had lied that Francis Godfrey Mududu had raped her. She said they were having an affair behind her husband’s back.

“When the husband got wind of the affair, he coerced her to file a false rape report against Mududu for him to forgive her.”

However, guilty conscience got the better of Nyamavara, resulting in her visiting the police station to spill the beans.

When asked in court why she lied, Nyamavara said her husband forced her to file the false rape report to save her marriage.

“My husband caught us red-handed inside the house with my lover (Mududu). He forced me to file a false rape report to the police for him to forgive me and save our marriage,” she said. Manica Post