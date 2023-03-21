MARANGE BABY KILLED IN HIT AND RUN

THE baby, whose mother died giving birth at an apostolic church shrine in Marange, passed away on Thursday.

Two-year-old Evans Momberume Jnr’s mother, Anna Machaya, 14, died while giving birth to him at Mafararikwa Shrine in Marange in July 2021.

Evans was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Mhondoro.

A Machaya family member confirmed to H-Metro that the toddler had been tragically killed. “We lost the child in a hit-and-run accident in Mhondoro.

“He has now joined his mother,” said the relative.

The toddler’s father, Evans Hatirarame Momberume, 28, was arrested and charged with causing the death of Anna after she died giving birth. H Metro