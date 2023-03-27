MAN REMANDED IN CUSTODY FOR DISRUPTING ZANU PF POLLS

A Harare man was denied bail yesterday when he appeared before Mbare magistrates court facing a charge of disorderly conduct in public place.

Simbarashe Chekai appeared before Mbare magistrate Mrs Elizabeth Chivangwe and he was remanded in custody to today. Chekai was not asked to plead. The court heard that, on Saturday at Miriro Primary School in Retreat Waterfalls, Harare, ZANU PF was conducting its primary elections. Accused person who was in the company of his accomplices numbering about ten approached the polling station while armed with catapults and knives and started disrupting the voting process.

Accused persons forced open three of the ballot boxes which consisted of cardboard boxes for Local authorities, Women’s Quota and Youth Quota and tore into pieces the casted ballot papers.

Accused persons still acting in consent took one box containing ballot papers for the House of Assembly and went away with it. The court said accused had no lawful rights to commit the offense. Herald