MAN RAPES FIVE GIRLS

A 32-year-old man from Harare’s Dzivaresekwa surburb was jailed for 42 years after he was found guilty of raping and indecently attacking five girls aged between nine and 13 from his neighbourhood and fellow tenants, after luring them into his room with money and sometimes to watch pornographic movies from his laptop.

Simon Ben was initially jailed for 48 years when he appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mr Clever Tsikwa charged with five counts of rape and six others of indecent assault in aggravating circumstances.

Mr Tsikwa set aside six years of Ben’s jail term on condition that he did not commit a similar offence in near future.

In sentencing him, Mr Tsikwa said Ben was a selfish person with no respect of the girl child.

He noted that Ben deflowered all the girls and showed no signs of respect to the community as he started his criminal activities in 2019 until he was arrested last year.

Mr Loveit Muringwa proved that on June 19 last year around midday, Ben invited the daughter of his fellow tenant, a 13-year-old girl, into his room and asked her to wash his dishes.

He then asked for sexual favours, but the girl refused.

Ben then asked the girl’s sister who was also in the room to sit on the door to check and alert him if there were any people coming.

He then undressed the 13-year-old and raped her.

On a separate day, Ben also invited the girl’s sister, aged nine years, to his room and asked her for sexual favours.

The nine year-old refused, but Ben then raped her before he also raped her on four separate other occasions.

On June 22 last year, the girls’ mother heard about the sexual attacks and took the matter to the police, leading to Ben’s arrest.

Mr Muringwa also proved that sometime last year, Ben also raped a 12-year-old girl, who happenned to be a friend of the 13-year-old fellow tenant he also raped.

This was after the 12-year-old girl visited her friend.

On the day in question, Ben grabbed the girl and pulled her into his room where he raped her.

Ben is said to have used the same method to rape other girls in the neighbourhood, until his arrest in June last year. Herald