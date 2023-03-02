MAN RAPES EX GIRLFRIEND AFTER SHE FOUND NEW LOVER

POLICE said a 34-year-old man raped his ex-lover in Waterfalls on Monday after learning that she now has a new boyfriend.

Richard Sauti of Epworth, visited the 23-year-old victim at her home to discuss her decision to end their affair.

The woman reported the rape to her new lover and he accompanied her to make a police report.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, said when the woman told Richard that she was no longer interested in him, and had already moved on, he locked the door.

“He raped her once without protection before fleeing.

“The complainant contacted her new lover who then advised her to lodge a police report,” said Insp Chakanza. H Metro