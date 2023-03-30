MAN NABBED WITH 21KGS OF CRYSTAL METH AT RGM AIRPORT

A MEMBER of a suspected drug smuggling syndicate was arrested at the RGM International Airport for attempting to smuggle 21kgs of crystal meth worth $290 million.

He also wanted to smuggle 1kgs of cocaine.

Davidson Gomo, 27, was arrested on Tuesday and was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare regional magistrate Vongai Guwuriro.

The State said detectives from the CID Drugs Unit received information that Gomo had presented a parcel for shipment to Manila, Philippines.

Detectives went to the Aviation Ground Services at the airport to check the consignment.

They found a parcel containing 23 metal pulleys, which were in three cardboard boxes.

The detectives inspected the metal pulleys and established that there was a possibility that they contained substances.

The detectives opened one of the pulleys and found sachets of crystal meth.

The combined value of the drugs was $297 130 000.

Gomo was remanded in custody until April 27. H Metro