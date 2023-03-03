MAN KILLS CHEATING WIFE

A 43-year-old Chinhoyi man who failed to cool down his tempers after suspecting his 51-year-old wife of cheating, was arrested yesterday evening after gruesomely killing her.
Kosamu Chitsiru of the Rujeko suburb in the town, was
apprehended by police at Hoped Shopping Centre after vanishing from the crime
scene where he had pierced his wife’s stomach twice with a kitchen knife
following a misunderstanding.
Provincial Police Spokesperson, Inspector Margaret Chitove
confirmed the incident.
“The two had a misunderstanding yesterday over a text
message that was sent to the wife.
“He drew a kitchen knife and stabbed his wife twice in
front of their 13-year-old son before fleeing the scene, leaving the woman’s
intestines protruding outside,” she said.
The son called for help from neighbours who then rushed her
to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.
A report was made at Chemagamba Police Station before a
manhunt was launched leading to the arrest of the accused
Inspector Chitove encouraged couples to resolve their
challenges amicably and respect the sanctity of life. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment