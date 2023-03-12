MAN KILLED AT A FUNERAL IN BIKITA

A 62-year-old man was killed following a misunderstanding at a funeral in Bikita, while another was killed in Chivi after asking for a cigarette.
In Bikita, police have since arrested one suspect. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incidents.
“Police in Bikita arrested Vetengeni Kwaramba aged 34 in
connection with a case of murder in which Webster Mhembere aged 62 died whilst
admitted at Masvingo General Hospital after he was pinned to the ground and
strangled by Vetengeni Kwaramba,” he said.
“The incident took place during a funeral service at
Romberai Village, Chief Mazungunye on March 8, 2023. The victim had asked the
suspect to return his burdizzo which he had taken.”
Detectives in Masvingo also arrested Paul Regedzai (35) in
connection with a case of murder in which Sylvester Makina (35) died whilst
admitted to Masvingo Provincial Hospital after Regedzai attacked him together
with his accomplice, Takudzwa Mariko (24), who is at large.
The incident took place at Mhandamabwe Business Centre,
Chivi, on March 7.
The suspects allegedly slapped the victim on the face, hit
him with a brick on the neck and kicked him several times on the back and neck
after he had asked for a cigarette from Mariko.
Police in Gwanda Urban have arrested Culture Nare (24) in
connection with a case of murder in which Thandazani Moyo (49) died on
admission at Gwanda Provincial Hospital after being slapped on the face by
Nare.
The incident took place following an altercation during a
beer drinking spree at Mopane Compound, Gwanda, on March 10.
In Fort Rixon, police are appealing for information which
may assist in the arrest of Bongani Nyandeni, Irvine Tembo and Ngwazi Nyandeni,
in connection with a case of attempted murder which occurred near Kombo Village
6 Business Centre, in Fort Rixon.
The suspects allegedly assaulted the complainant on the
head with wooden logs, accusing him of having an affair with Irvine Tembo’s
ex-girlfriend.
In Kezi, police are also investigating a case of baby
dumping, alternatively, unlawful termination of pregnancy following the
discovery of an approximately 24-week-old human foetus that was carried by a
dog along the Maphisa-Sun Yet Sen Road near Mahetshe Village, Maphisa. Herald
