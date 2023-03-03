MAN FORCES EX'S NEW LOVER TO DRINK HIS URINE

JEALOUSY has earned a man from Njube suburb in Bulawayo a one-year jail sentence after he kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and her new lover before he brutally assaulted them and forced the man to drink his urine.

Munyaradzi Shara (28)’s fate was heard when he appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate Vivian Ndlovu facing a kidnapping charge. He pleaded not guilty to the charge but was convicted after a full trial.

Shara who was sentenced to two years in jail had one year of his sentence suspended for three years on condition of good behaviour.

The court heard that on 25 November 2022 and at around 6pm, Shara met his ex-lover Sophia Ncube (21) with her new boyfriend Ntandoyenkosi Mbambo (27) and his friend Talent Sibanda (21) in the city centre.

Shara approached the trio and ordered them to move towards the Registrar’s Offices in Bulawayo. When they got there, he asked Sibanda to wait for them from a distance while he was talking to Ncube and Mbambo.

While talking to the two parties Shara demanded Mbambo’s cellphone before he ordered them together with Sibanda to accompany him to his workplace at Herentals College where he is employed as a security guard.

Upon arrival he started assaulting Sibanda with open hands and kicked him several times all over the body.

Shara then took his ex-lover and Mbambo into one of the classrooms where he assaulted Ncube with a broom stick, chair and slaps all over the body.

He then kicked Mbambo on the face before he urinated in a plastic bottle and allegedly forced him to drink his urine.

He then detained Mbambo and Ncube in the classroom in question from 7pm to 12am.

After their release, the duo went and reported the matter to the police leading to Shara’s arrest.

As a result of the assault Ncube suffered multiple bruises on her left thigh and a medical report was produced in court as an exhibit. B Metro