MAKARAU APPOINTED ACTING SUPREME COURT JUDGE IN NAMIBIA

ZIMBABWEAN Justice Rita Makarau was yesterday appointed as the Acting Judge of the Supreme Court in Namibia, while Alpha Media Holdings Ombudsman, Justice Moses Chinhengo was appointed the acting Judge of the High Court.

The development was announced in a statement by the Namibian Office of Judiciary.

"The Judicial Service Commission announces that His Excellency the President of the Republic of Namibia has, on the recommendation of the Judicial Service Commission, appointed the following acting judges to the Supreme Court:

"Lady Justice Rita Makarua has been appointed as an acting Judge of the Supreme Court from 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024," read the statement in part.

It added: "His Excellency the President has, on the recommendation of the Judicial Service Commission, also appointed the following persons as acting judges of the High Court to enable that court to deal expeditiously with its work:

"Mr Justice Moses H. Chinhengo has been appointed as an acting Judge of the High Court for the period 18 September 2023 to 31 December 2023."

Justice Makarau currently serves as a Judge of the Constitutional Court of Zimbabwe and prior to that she served as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Zimbabwe and was the Judge-President of the High Court of Zimbabwe.

She was also the chairperson of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

Justice Chinhengo, who is also a member of the AMH Editorial board, is a retired Judge of the High Court of Zimbabwe and formerly of the High Court of Botswana and currently serves as an Acting Justice of the Court of Appeal of the Kingdom of Lesotho.

In 2021 he served as an acting Judge of the Supreme Court of Namibia.

Last month the Namibian chief justice Peter Shivute said the JSC wanted to address the gender imbalance on the country's Supreme Court bench, which had no women judges. Newsday