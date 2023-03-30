MAKARAU APPOINTED ACTING SUPREME COURT JUDGE IN NAMIBIA

ZIMBABWEAN Justice Rita Makarau was yesterday appointed as the Acting Judge of the Supreme Court in Namibia, while Alpha Media Holdings Ombudsman, Justice Moses Chinhengo was appointed the acting Judge of the High Court.
The development was announced in a statement by the
Namibian Office of Judiciary.
"The Judicial Service Commission announces that His
Excellency the President of the Republic of Namibia has, on the recommendation
of the Judicial Service Commission, appointed the following acting judges to
the Supreme Court:
"Lady Justice Rita Makarua has been appointed as an
acting Judge of the Supreme Court from 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024,"
read the statement in part.
It added: "His Excellency the President has, on the
recommendation of the Judicial Service Commission, also appointed the following
persons as acting judges of the High Court to enable that court to deal
expeditiously with its work:
"Mr Justice Moses H. Chinhengo has been appointed as
an acting Judge of the High Court for the period 18 September 2023 to 31
December 2023."
Justice Makarau currently serves as a Judge of the
Constitutional Court of Zimbabwe and prior to that she served as a Judge of the
Supreme Court of Zimbabwe and was the Judge-President of the High Court of
Zimbabwe.
She was also the chairperson of the Zimbabwe Electoral
Commission.
Justice Chinhengo, who is also a member of the AMH
Editorial board, is a retired Judge of the High Court of Zimbabwe and formerly
of the High Court of Botswana and currently serves as an Acting Justice of the
Court of Appeal of the Kingdom of Lesotho.
In 2021 he served as an acting Judge of the Supreme Court
of Namibia.
Last month the Namibian chief justice Peter Shivute said
the JSC wanted to address the gender imbalance on the country's Supreme Court
bench, which had no women judges. Newsday
