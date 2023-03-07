MAFUME : WE WILL DO BETTER ON ROADS

HARARE Mayor Jacob Mafume says there is no excuse for the state of roads admitting council has been sleeping on duty for many years.

The mayor, who had previously accused the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) of a litany of corporate deficiencies which he alleged to be the root cause of the deterioration of the city’s roads, on Monday made a U-turn and exonerated them of any misconduct in the way it handles road funds.

After meeting the Zinara board led by Dr George Manyaya and its executive on Monday, Clr Mafume appreciated the work being done by the new Zinara board in terms of addressing legacy issues that were flagged by the Grant Thornton audit report.

“The Zinara that is before us is a new Zinara different from the Zinara that I was talking about, massages, hairlines, and so forth,” Mafume said.

“I do hope that this new Zinara with a new chairperson (Dr Manyaya) lives up to their word and this is a good start.

“We take his word that they are sincere in the steps that they have proposed that they are going to take going forward. I know there were expectations of a debate, but I think we cannot engage in debates on these serious issues.

“What we need to come up with to the public is a working formula that is seen on the ground so that we don’t engage in point scoring and words that may not turn into reality. So, we appreciate this approach.

“We know that the road network is not as it should be, we should do better for the motoring public, there can be no excuses for what the public is now experiencing or is experiencing on a day-to-day basis.”

Zinara chairman, Dr Manyaya said the new team was working flat out to address all the issues raised on the Grant Thornton audit report.

He also said that the new Zinara had epitomised the ethos of transparency and resolved to publish all disbursements to road authorities quarterly over and above having regular annual general meetings.

Out of the 78 issues flagged by the audit, Dr Manyaya said only five were outstanding which the organisation was already working on.

He said the new Zinara epitomised the ethos of transparency and had resolved to publish all disbursements to road authorities quarterly over and above having regular annual general meetings.

“We must ensure that we disburse funds so that we meet the targets set by His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa when he declared the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme 2.”

Zinara called for an engagement meeting after it was realised that the roads fund distribution issue was being needlessly dramatised at the expense of Zimbabweans who needed to be recipients of facts. Herald