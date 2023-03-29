JOY FOR ZIMBAS AS PERMITS ARE EXTENDED

THE South African Department of Home Affairs has extended the blanket concession to 31 December 2023 for long-term visa or waiver applicants who are awaiting the outcomes of their applications.
This brings joy to over 200 000 Zimbabweans who have been
struggling to legalise their stay in the neighbouring country through visas.
In a statement, the department said the decision is with
immediate effect and those who had applied for visas on or before 31 March 2023
could legally remain in South Africa.
“The Department of Home Affairs extends the blanket
concession to 31 December 2023 for a long-term visa or waiver applicants who
are awaiting the outcomes of their applications,” read a statement from the
department.
“A Directive to the Home Affairs Head Office the Department
of International Relations and Cooperation’s Consular Services and Visa.
Facilitation Centres have been issued to communicate this decision. The decision means that long-term visa or
waiver applicants are permitted to legally remain in the country until 31
December 2023. pending the finalisation of their applications,” read the
statement.
“Those that are travelling on passports issued by countries
that are not visa exempted are required to apply for a visitor’s visa to return
to South Africa until their applications have been finalised. This concession is only applicable to
applicants who have submitted an application via VFS before or on 31 March
2023.”
All visitors on short-term visas whose validity was issued
for less than 90 days are excluded from the concession and are required to
depart before or on the date of expiry of the validity period of their visas.
Chronicle
