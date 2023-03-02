JOB SEEKING TEEN MAID RAPED, ROBBED

A 16-year-old Chikomba girl was on Tuesday evening raped and robbed by an assailant as she sought employment as a house helper in Harare.
Harare Provincial Police spokesperson Inspector Julius
Chakanza said the girl arrived in Harare on the same day from Chikomba
expecting to get employed as a house maid.
She went to a hardware shop in the Central Business
District looking for the person who had offered her the job but was informed he
had gone to Mazowe on business errands.
While waiting for the prospective employer outside the
shop, the girl was approached by an unidentified man, who pretended to be
genuinely concerned about her.
He asked her why she
appeared desperate and the girl explained her situation.
The man then lied to her that he knew of someone who wanted
a house maid and was even prepared to pay her a better salary of US$80.
The girl was lured to a bushy area in Warren Park suburb
where she was raped once without protection by the man who threatened to harm
her.
After the act, the man allegedly stole the girl’s Huawei
cellphone, a brown jacket and US$10 cash before fleeing into the darkness.
The girl was later helped by a passerby who took her to
Warren Park Police Station where the case was reported.
The accused person is still at large and the victim was
referred to hospital for medical examination and treatment.
Inspector Chakanza said parents should desist from
releasing their underage children to seek employment as this would expose them
to danger.
He warned girls and women to be wary of strangers offering
any form of assistance as some of them were criminals. Herald
