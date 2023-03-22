I'M IN CHARGE, SAYS MALEMA

EFF leader Julius Malema has claimed victory over the government, saying his party's national shutdown was a resounding success.
Speaking during a sitting of the National Assembly on
Wednesday, Malema cited the closure of a number of businesses in different
cities as an indication that the shutdown was a success.
“The EFF proved once more who is in charge in this country.
When you said to business, ‘it’s business as usual, open your shops, I said
close: they closed’.
“I’m in charge, I’ve got you by the scrotum. There is
nothing you can do, nothing, all of you combined. You can scream anyhow you want, once more I
demonstrated to you; black opposition, white opposition with the ruling party
combined, I’m in charge and I want that to sink,” said Malema.
He thanked those who participated in the countrywide
protest on Monday, saying it marked one of the greatest national demonstrations
post-1994 wherein thousands of people registered their dissatisfaction with
load-shedding, unemployment, of crime, gender-based violence and lack of
service delivery.
“Many of you affirmed the authority of the EFF to be
superior to that of the president of South Africa and his entire cabinet
combined by partaking in the shutdown because you cannot trust anything he and
his government says,” he said.
“The majority of business remained closed, taxi ranks and
buses were empty, no trains or trucks were moving on the day and even
load-shedding was suspended due to low electricity demand, proving that major
industries that use electricity were not operational,” said Malema.
He said the success and moral correctness of the national
shutdown was proved by the fact that no-one was able to dispute its logic. He accused the media and government of
attempting to divert and dilute its message by creating a myth of anarchy and
destruction.
The shutdown saw the government deploy thousands of police
officers and soldiers to quell any violence or intimidation.
Timeslive
